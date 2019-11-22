IOK under continued military siege since Aug 5: JKPL

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir People League (JKPL), condemning the continued restrictions and claim of the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, regarding restoration of normalcy in occupied Kashmir, has said that the occupied territory had been under military siege since August 5.

The JKPL General Secretary, Nisar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that dozens of youth had been killed by Indian forces during cordon and search operations and demonstrations since August 5. He said that the Indian forces had also arrested thousands of people especially youth during continued crackdown operations in the Kashmir Valley.

He added that Amit Shah was telling lie and hoodwinking people by claiming that not a single person had died due to police firing in Kashmir since 5th August. He said that Kashmir continued to reel under strict Indian military lockdown and communications blockade, adding that people were also not being allowed to perform their religious obligations like offering Friday prayers.

The JKPL General Secretary said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue their ongoing liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad denounced the assertions of the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, in which he claimed that the normalcy had been restored in Kashmir and that not a single person had died due to police firing since August 5. He termed the claims of Amit Shah blatant lie and said that Indian troops had martyred 36 innocent Kashmiris during this period.

Zahid Ashraf appealed to the UN and the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the fallacious claim of the Indian Interior Minister and put pressure on the communal Modi regime to end the siege and open the territory to the UN and other international human rights groups to allow them to take stock of the actual situation.

