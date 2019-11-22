Life remains crippled in IOK due to military lockdown

People stage forceful anti-India demonstrations

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, life remained paralyzed on the 110th straight day, today, due to continued military lockdown imposed by India on 5th of August, this year.

The people of the occupied territory, particularly the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services. The shops, which used to open for few hours in the morning and evening, remained closed even for this brief duration in reaction to the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent false claim that everything is normal in the territory. Public transport which had resumed on few routes remains off the roads while schools and offices are also deserted. The occupation authorities did not allow people to offer Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and many other major mosques of the Kashmir Valley on the 16th consecutive Friday, today, since 5th August.

People staged forceful demonstrations after the Juma congregational prayers, today, in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory to show their resentment against the Indian occupation. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops used brute force on demonstrators at many places, injuring many of them.

Mumbai-based newspaper The Economic Times quoting a senior official in the administration of occupied Kashmir said, everybody in Kashmir feels dejected but the people haven’t been able to give vent to their feelings in any form. So, it added, you cannot describe this deceptive peace on the ground as normalcy.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Majeed Malik, Zahid Ashraf and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their separate statements expressed serious concern over the increase in Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. They appealed to the international human rights organizations to send their teams to take stock of the ground situation of the occupied territory.

