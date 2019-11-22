Moot in Turkey urges India to lift blockade, respect HRs, resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue

Islamabad, Nov 22 (KMS): Delegates at a two-day international conference on Jammu & Kashmir dispute held in Ankara on November 20-21 urged India to lift blockade in the occupied Valley, respect human rights and resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully through dialogue.

The conference, which concluded on Thursday, was jointly organized by Lahore Center for Peace Research and Institute of Strategic Thinking under the theme “Kashmir Turmoil: Emerging Threats to Peace and Role of International Community”, a message received here from Ankara said.

Leading scholars, parliamentarians, academicians, researchers, journalists and writers from across the world attended the event that discussed the historical, legal, political, security and human rights dimensions of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

These deliberations were followed up by a comprehensive ‘Strategic Thinking Workshop’ on the Kashmir dispute.

The inaugural session had high-level Turkish and international representation, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Senator Ms Sherry Rehman from Pakistan, Lord Nazir Ahmad from the United Kingdom, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey Ismail Rustu Cirit, President Religious Affairs of Turkey Prof Dr Ali Erbas, Deputy Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Surreya Sadi Bilgic, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Turkish Parliament Muhammet Emin Akbasoglu, Deputy Chairman of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in Turkish Parliament Erkan Akcay, and parliamentarians from Indonesia, Egypt and Iran.

President Masood Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Lord Nazir Ahmad and other speakers gave a comprehensive overview of the prevalent situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5.

The illegal steps were in direct contravention of the international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir, and had been rejected by the Kashmiris. They showed deep concern at the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K as millions of Kashmiris are braving continued blockade since August.

Dignitaries from Turkey once again reiterated their steadfast support to the people of IOJ&K. The Kashmiri representatives thanked the leadership and people of Turkey, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Turkey’s principled stance on the issue.

A remarkable factor was that all the delegates unanimously condemned the August 5, 2019 illegal actions of India in the occupied Kashmir. The conference participants also showed concern at the growing trend of Hindutva in India which threatens minorities.

The delegates stressed on the need to defuse military tensions in South Asia keeping in view that both Pakistan and India were nuclear armed states and any miscalculation could be of disastrous consequences for the entire world.

They were unanimous in their views that the continued blockade of Kashmir should immediately end and international human rights organizations, observers and independent media should be allowed to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Jammu & Kashmir dispute, they said, should be resolved peacefully by upholding the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN resolutions.

