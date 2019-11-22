Pakistan urges India to restore internet, phone service in occupied Kashmir

Islamabad, Nov 22 (KMS): Pakistan has once again urged India to immediately restore internet and phone services and release all the prisoners in occupied Kashmir as the lockdown in the valley entered its third month.

“India should allow international media and human rights observers to visit occupied Kashmir to independently observe the situation there,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said during his weekly briefing on Thursday.

Dr Faisal said the humanitarian nightmare was worsening in the valley with continued military lockdown and complete communications blackout.

“This lockdown is affecting the life and property of millions of Kashmiri people who have been cut off from the rest of the world,” he said.

Responding to a question about the remarks by ex-Indian army general about Kashmiri women, the spokesperson said terrorism and extremism were on the rise in India. “It is a moment for the Indian society to introspect as to which way they are embarking upon,” he noted.

Dr Faisal further said he regretted that Kashmiris were not being allowed to offer their Friday prayers at mosques. Dubbing it as contrary to international laws and conventions, he urged the international community including the United Nations to take notice of the brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people.

