Pakistan voices deep concern over UNSC’s inaction to end human rights abuses in disputed Kashmir

United Nations, Nov 22 (KMS): Underlining that the central purpose of the UN Security Council was to settle conflicts, Pakistan has said it is “deeply concerned” at the absence of action by the 15-member body to halt India’s violations of human rights and its resolutions in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, the Security Council has had uneven success in resolving threats to and breaches of international peace and security, which is its primary mandate,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the Security Council while participating in its debate on ‘The Role of Reconciliation in Maintaining International Peace and Security’.

India annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in violation of the UN resolutions and placed the disputed state under a repressive lockdown with internet and phone communications cutoff and arrests of thousand of Kashmiris, especially young men.

Ambassador Akram, who speaking in the Security Council for the first time since assuming charge, said its efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts had been inconsistent and saw prolonged inaction and silence in some cases.

“In particular, Pakistan is deeply concerned at absence of action by the Security Council to halt India’s violations of human rights and Security Council resolutions in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“In contrast, the Council has been propelled in other instances towards a rapid resort to sanctions and enforcement action.” the Pakistani envoy added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram reaffirmed the importance of national reconciliation in post-conflict situations, and pointed out that the United Nations itself is a symbol of reconciliation, formed so that nations could rise above their differences to cooperate following devastating conflict.

The UN has indeed been effective in helping to consolidate peace in some situations, such as Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone in which Pakistani peacekeepers have contributed, he said. “Such efforts should be maintained, avoiding, however, a one-size fits all approach.”

A National and inclusive reconciliation process is needed, one that is rooted in transitional justice, the Pakistani envoy said, adding that reconciliation should not replace accountability.

In addition, he said, development is an essential component that must be addressed along with all root causes.

In Afghanistan, Ambassador Akram stated, Pakistan has supported an Afghan-owned and -led peace process. With the mutual release of prisoners on 18 November, he hoped that more progress will now be made in that process.

He hoped that the 3 million Afghan refugees now in Pakistan will soon be able to return honourably and take a part in that process.

Pointing to what he called the Council’s uneven efforts to address conflicts, he expressed concern over inaction in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...