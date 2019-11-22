Resolution on Kashmir presented in us house of representatives

Washington, November 22 (KMS): A resolution was presented in the US House of Representatives against Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

In the resolution, presented by Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, Indian government has been criticized for scrapping special status of occupied Kashmir.

The resolution affirms that the Government of India has unilaterally changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir without a direct consultation or the consent of the Kashmiri people. It says that the Government of India has enforced a strict curfew in Kashmir that has restricted freedom of expression, assembly and movement.

It maintains that on August 5, 2019, the Government of India enacted a communications blockade in Jammu and Kashmir that includes the suspension of landlines and shutdown of mobile phone networks and internet access, and service has only been partially restored as of October 14, 2019. It points out that Kashmiri Americans and Kashmiris around the world have had difficulty or been unable to contact their family members since the imposition of the communications blockade on August 5.

The resolution says that press accounts and human rights observers have documented that the actions of the Government of India in imposing a communications blockade have inhibited access to life-saving medical care. It says the Government of India has used the arrest and indefinite detention of thousands of people to control civilians of all ages, including minors as young as nine, in Jammu and Kashmir using the Public Safety Act, which violates article 9 (2) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

It maintains the Government of India has detained Kashmiri civil society leaders of all political perspectives without charge or trial and, as of September 25, 2019, prominent political and business leaders remain in detention. It notes that detentions and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir has been reported by independent observers and journalistic organizations. It says the right to religious expression has been severely curtailed, including the closures of mosques and religious buildings. It maintains that the Government of India has barred senior US Government officials and foreign journalists from traveling to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

The resolution affirms that any changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir must be made with the direct consultation of the Kashmir people, who must play a central role in the determination of their future. It urges the Government of India to immediately lift all remaining elements of the communications blockade imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, including restoring phone and internet access and refraining from any interference with the provision of medical treatment.

The resolution urges the Government of India to ensure compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir. It demands of the Government of Indian to immediately release unjustly and indefinitely detained people in Jammu and Kashmir and to cease arbitrary and politically motivated detentions.

It urges the Governments of India and Pakistan to grant representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights full and unfettered access to their respective sides of the Line of Control.

The resolution finally urges the Governments of India and Pakistan to implement the policy recommendations of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights contained in its 2018 and 2019 reports.

The resolution says that the Kashmiri people must be allowed to decide the future of Jammu and Kashmir. It condemns the use of pellets and bullets against protesters in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution says that the US authorities should ensure contact between Kashmiri-Americans with their families living in the occupied territory. It also asked Pakistan and India to engage in dialogue to settle tensions.

