Resolution on Kashmir presented in US Parliament

Concern raised over detention of lawyers in Kashmir

Washington, November 22 (KMS): A resolution was presented in the US House of Representatives against Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

In the resolution, presented by Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, Indian government has been criticized for scrapping special status of occupied Kashmir. The resolution affirms that the Government of India has unilaterally changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir without a direct consultation or the consent of the Kashmiri people. It says that India has enforced a strict curfew, imposed restrictions on internet and illegally detained thousands of Kashmiris.

The resolution maintains that any changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir must be made with the direct consultation of the Kashmir people, who must play a central role in the determination of their future. It urges the Indian Government to immediately lift communications blockade, immediately release all illegally detained Kashmiris and ensure compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the Bar Council and Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales have raised concern about detentions in occupied Kashmir since August 5. The concern was raised in a letter written by Richard Atkins, Chair of the Bar and Schona Jolly, Chair of the Bar Committee to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The Bar said it had come across multiple reports claiming that over 3,000 civilians, including high ranking legal professionals, had been detained since the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in August, this year.

It urged Modi to lift all restrictions, restore internet and full communications access in Kashmir and publish the names of all those individuals, including lawyers, who have been detained. As per the letter, at least 300 people, including lawyers and civilians, have been detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

