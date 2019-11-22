World urged to play role in settlement of Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, November 22 (KMS): A seminar on the current situation of occupied Kashmir was held at the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad.

Hurriyat leader, Syed Yousuf Naseem, presided over the seminar while Yasmeen Dar, UK Labour Party Councillor and Chairperson of Right to Self- Determination Movement International, AJK former minister for Information and Overseas, Mehmood Riaz, parliamentary leader of PTI in AJK Legislative Assembly, Majid Khan and overseas journalist, Waqar-uz-Zaman Kayani were special guests on the occasion.

The speakers addressing the seminar urged the world community and the United Nations to play their role and further accelerate efforts for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

They said that permanent peace in the region was impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute. They said that Overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis were standing with the people of occupied Kashmir like a rock and would keep raising the Kashmir dispute at every forum of the world.

Syed Yousuf Naseem in his presidential address thanked the guests and presented a detailed briefing about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Among others the speakers were Abdul Hameed Lone, Ijaz Rehmani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Raja Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Zahid Safi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Zahid Ashraf and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt.

