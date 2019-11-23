Indian MPs seek permission to visit IOK

New Delhi, November 23 (KMS): Three Left members of Indian Parliament have sought permission from the authorities of occupied Kashmir to visit the territory.

The members of Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian Parliament, T.K. Rangarajan, Elamaram Kareem and Binoy Viswam have written a letter to occupied Kashmir’s principal secretary, home, Shaleen Kabra, stating that if the administration could allow Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), surely Indian parliamentarians too can be allowed.

“As the delegation of European Parliament members had visited Kashmir recently, we believe that, it will not be difficult for three members of Indian Parliament to get permission for visiting the region. We hope you will be granting necessary permission for our visit to Kashmir and facilitate the meeting with our colleagues in the coming week,” they wrote in the letter.

