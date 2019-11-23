Professor Ghani Butt urges India to accept Kashmir as a dispute

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that India should accept the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a recognized international dispute, which is testified by the relevant UN resolutions.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a media interview in Srinagar said, if the Kashmir dispute is not resolved, the situation can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and the world will not be able to cope with its dangerous consequences.

He said that the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian troops were condemnable and military lockdown and the gagging of Internet were the worst of the rights abuses. He said that the people of the occupied territory were staying inside their homes and in this way they were expressing their anger in a graceful manner.

The senior Hurriyat leader pointed out that India had already snatched the Kashmiris’ basic right to choose their destiny by themselves and now it had further hurt their soul by withdrawing the guarantees, which it had given in its own constitution to the people of Kashmir. He asked India to give up its rigid approach and come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt said that the efforts of Pakistan, particularly those of its Prime Minister Imran Khan, had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute all across the globe and this issue had assumed the priority number one for the global powers. He maintained that Pakistan through its activism on Kashmir had achieved a diplomatic victory for which it deserved appreciation.

