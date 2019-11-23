Pak High Commissioner to UK expresses solidarity with IOK people

London, November 23 (KMS): The Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, has expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering held at the High Commission, Nafees Zakatia said, humanity persists to suffer as the Indian siege of occupied Kashmir continues. He briefed the members from various Muslim countries who gathered at the High Commission about the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria said, no factual and complete reports are coming out due to complete communications shutdown in the territory by Indian authorities. Therefore, no wonder if the world comes to know about the real extent of atrocities and human rights abuses too late as it happened in case of mass graves which were discovered after several years of the killings of the indigenous Kashmiris by the Indian forces in fake encounters. He reiterated Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris.

On the occasion collective prayers were also offered at the premises of the High Commission for the Kashmiri victims.

Later talking to the media, Nafees Zakaria said, Indian atrocities, mass killings, mass blinding, mass graves and other measures to systematically change the demography of occupied Kashmir have been documented. He added that Indian efforts to hide its crimes against humanity and the ongoing humanitarian crisis had been exposed by the reports filed by the human rights organisations and international media. He particularly mentioned extreme concerns raised by the parliamentarians.

The High Commissioner has been regularly expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir since the siege started on 5th August 2019 with unilateral decision by India to change the status of Kashmir in violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and related international conventions.

On the occasion, a photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris was also organized. The photos of the victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organizations, helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

