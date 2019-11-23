Police document highlights HR abuses by troops in IOK

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in an incident of sheer embarrassment to the occupation authorities, Indian police has shared with the media a document highlighting the human rights abuses by Indian troops in the territory.

The document contains screenshots of pro-Kashmir tweets or reports, pictures of torture by the forces and anti-India statements by Pakistan or leaders of other countries.

The document was mailed to reporters as an attachment along with a statement about the arrests of some drug peddlers in Budgam district.

The document reveals how the police have been monitoring social media posts, tweets and reports on the situation in Kashmir. Tweets by activist Shehla Rasheed figure prominently in the attachment. Shehla is facing sedition charges for some of her tweets. She quit politics in protest against the Indian actions in occupied Kashmir.

The document begins with a tweet from the account “Red For Kashmir”, which claims the curfew has entered the “28th consecutive day”. Curfew-like restrictions were in place for weeks after August 5 but officials had insisted that only restrictions under Section 144, which prevents gatherings of people, had been imposed.

The attachment sent by the police features a picture posted by KashmirWatch.com showing the limbs of a youth that bear torture marks. In one particular statement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says, “hospitals have run out of medical supplies” and “tales of horror are finding their way into the international media”.

In another, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says, “India can’t snatch Kashmiris’ right to self-determination with its unilateral actions.”

It also contains a report by a Pakistani channel that “the European parliament’s committee on foreign affairs” has asked India to lift curfew in Kashmir.

