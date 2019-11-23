Presence of barbed wires shows situation not normal even in Jammu

Jammu, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, roles of barbed wires and police check-posts in every square of Jammu city belie Indian government’s claims of return of normalcy in the territory.

Indian government had put the entire occupied territory including Jammu region under strict curfew on August 5 when it repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

The Indian government claims that situation in the occupied territory was under control but as per media reports the presence of barbed wires in every chowk of the Jammu city proves that everything is not normal. If this is the situation in Jammu city, one can imagine what would be condition of the Kashmir Valley.

Although, no big protest has taken place in Jammu city after August 5 but despite that the roles of barbed wire have not been removed by the administration from the chowks. This shows that the district admin is aware of the fact that situation can take an ugly turn anytime.

The August 5 decision by the Indian government has also affected the business class of Jammu as internet remained suspended.

It is to mention here that the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah in a report presented in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament, on Wednesday claimed that the normalcy had been restored in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...