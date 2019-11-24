British Labour Party hardens stance on Kashmir

London, November 24 (KMS): British Labour party is promising “a more interventionist” policy on Kashmir in its general election manifesto while considerably escalating its anti-India stance, reported The EurAsian Times.

Experts say, relations between UK and India could deteriorate if Jeremy Corbyn replaces Boris Johnson as the PM of the UK after the December 12 elections.

The manifesto, “It’s Time For Real Change”, also vowed a future Corbyn government would “issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and hold a public review into Britain’s role in the Amritsar massacre”

