Congress demands restoration of J&K old status

Jammu, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of Congress activists led by senior party leaders took out a march in Jammu to demand restoration of old status and denounce the division of the territory into two union territories.

The protest march, first of its kind in Jammu after abrogation of Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation into union territories on August 5, started from the Congress headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu and culminated with the submission of a memorandum addressed to Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind at Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President G A Mir, who led the protest along with senior party colleagues, said, “We have sought permission to submit the memorandum to Lt Governor (G C Murmu) but as you are aware about the situation of democracy in Kashmir, we were not allowed and, therefore, we are handing this memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, for the President.

“The memorandum highlights the murder of democracy and desecration of the Constitution,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...