MAPIM President concerned about lockdown in IOK

Kuala Lumpur, November 24 (KMS): The President of Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM), Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid has expressed concern over the continued siege in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur deplored that 8 million Kashmiris were under lockdown by almost 1 million Indian troops with an estimate of 1 Indian solider to 8 Kashmiris.

He said that the people had been deprived of internet facility for the last over 100 days and even they were not being allowed to offer Juma congregational prayers. The world is witnessing not only a lockdown in Kashmir but a brutal crackdown even towards children, he added.

“All surviving elements are diminishing rapidly resulting in no access to jobs both private and civil. Even farming is restricted. Apple orchards as one of the biggest income-earners amongst the rural people are being destroyed. Half mothers are terms coined in Kashmir how women are the worst victims of the Indian occupation. Missing persons and forced disappearances are prevalent. The numbers are growing. Indian troops have targeted vulnerable groups to a level of barbarity of the highest order,” he maintained.

The MAPIM President appealed to the world community to help end the prolonged lockdown and settle the lingering dispute according to the United Nations resolutions.

