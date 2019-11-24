No normalcy in Kashmir, Kapil Kak belies Delhi’s claim

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): While belying Indian government’s claim about all-is-well in occupied Kashmir, civil society activist from India, Kapil Kak, who is part of a Concerned Group of Citizens (CGC) currently on a visit to Kashmir, has said that there is no normalcy in the territory.

Kapil Kak in a media interview in Srinagar said, “We have come here to assess the situation. The government claims that normalcy has returned and we wanted to reconfirm it. What we observed that there is no normalcy as we can’t even travel freely Srinagar.”

He said that they had plans to visit south Kashmir’s Islamabad, Pulwama and Shopian districts followed by Budgam. “But we were not allowed to move out of our hotel. We are here for another two days and will continue to talk to a cross-section of people to seek their views on what is the situation they are going through and how can we help them to come out of it,” he added.

“We met lawyers, traders, and panchayat representatives and will continue to meet people in coming days,” he maintained.

