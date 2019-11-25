Posters in Srinagar ask people to continue with anti-India protests

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, posters appeared in several areas of Srinagar and adjoining areas asking people to continue civil disobedience against India’s illegal moves in Kashmir.

People have been asked to belie India’s claim of normalcy through keeping their shutters down and vehicles off the roads as a mark of silent protest against revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

Meanwhile, Indian police have launched a crackdown and arrested dozens of youth to create an impression that they have links with traders and public transporters who observe civil disobedience at their behest. However, a senior police officer admitted that traders and public transporters in Kashmir, especially in Srinagar close their businesses and suspend vehicular movement in protest.

