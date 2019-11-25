Protest rallies belie Indian rulers’ claim: Qureshi

Kotli, November 25 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pirpanchal Peace Foundation, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi has said that rallies and protest demonstrations in occupied Kashmir belie the propaganda of Indian rulers and media that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy with the India’s August move and that the situation is normal in the territory.

Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi in a statement issued in Kotli cited a recent protest march of Jammu civil society and Congress party in Jammu, which demanded immediate restoration of the old status of Jammu and Kashmir. The participants also called for an immediate end to the brutal atrocities in the territory, he added.

Qureshi said that the participants of the rally also rejected the Hindutva policy of the BJP by shouting slogans of Hindu- Muslim-Sikh Alliance.

