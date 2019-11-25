Rally in Rawalpindi expresses solidarity with IOK people

Rawalpindi, November 25 (KMS): A rally was taken out by the students and teachers of Asif Public School from Siddiqui Chowk to 6th Road in Rawalpindi, today, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The students were carrying placards and banners in their hands inscribed with slogans against India and in favour of the Kashmiri people.

The rally was attended by Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Abdul Hameed Lone, Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, Zahid Safi, Mohammad Shafi Dar and Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah.

Addressing the rally, the Hurriyat leaders appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, continued military siege and other atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

They demanded the imposition of economic sanctions on India for the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and violations of the rights of Muslims and other minorities in India.

