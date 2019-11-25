Situation in IOK far from normal: Yashwant Sinha

Says atmosphere of fear prevailing in valley

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a five-member civil society delegation led by former BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha on Monday ended its four-day visit to Kashmir asserting that the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status was not normal.

The delegation, known as Concerned Citizens’ Group (CCG), also termed the curbs by the police on their movement in different parts of the Valley as a deliberate ploy by the authorities to hide the ground reality.

It warned, the situation will deteriorate further if the Indian government does not change its behaviour pertaining to Kashmir. “After talking to various groups of people and individuals, I have come to the conclusion at the end of our visit that the situation is not at all normal.” Yashwant Sinha told media men in Srinagar.

Asserting that the India’s decision of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and dividing it into two union territories has caused a huge psychological problem, he said an atmosphere of fear was prevailing in the Valley.

The region’s inhabitants had not expected the enormous move by the Indian government that resulted in people being numbed and now that numbness has been replaced by a great deal of fear, the former Indian finance minister said.

“There is a prevailing atmosphere of fear here. Even those who came to see us in the hotel were harassed by Indian forces and they told us very clearly that they will not like their names to be revealed because they were not sure what kind of future they will face,” he said.

Asked about the detention of several pro-India political leaders, including sitting Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah – whom he talked to over the phone, Sinha accused the Indian government of destroying a significant buffer in the Valley and creating a vacuum as people have no one to go to with their grievances.

Like this: Like Loading...