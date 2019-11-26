Governor stresses Kashmir solution for peace in region

Lahore, Nov 26 (KMS): US Embassy’s Charge d Affaires to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W Jones called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

The governor announced starting Million Signature Campaign for Kashmir in all universities of Punjab, besides provision of all medical facilities in the Lahore High Court Bar’s dispensary.

US Embassy’s Charge d Affaires to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W Jones called on Ch Sarwar here at Governor House in which Pak-US relations, Kashmir, Afghanistan, trade and other issues came under discussion.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Sarwar said that US President Donald Trump remains in constant liaison with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issues pertaining to the region and Pakistan that is why the relations between Pakistan and America are strong and exemplary.

He said that Kashmir is the biggest issue of the region for which America has also offered mediation but unfortunately, India’s stubbornness and atrocities in occupied Kashmir have increased to alarming level. Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions to ensure durable peace in the region, he added. Later on, Sarwar participated in the ceremony regarding ‘Million Signature Campaign’ under Punjab Kashmir Committee and also signed to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. MPAs Nazir Chohan and Azma Kardar were also present. Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that Pakistan as usual is standing with Kashmiris today and we are launching this signature campaign in all the universities in Punjab so as to give a message to the world community that every child of Pakistan is with Kashmiris and no sacrifice will be denied for the freedom of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On this occasion, talking to the media, the governor ruled out any sort of political change in Punjab, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made it clear that administrative change will be made wherever needed in Punjab and any negligence in provision of basic facilities to masses will not be tolerated. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, government is continuing with the mission of public service.

He said the government has no threat, while the opposition should wait for general election 2023 instead of destabilising the government because people have given us mandate for five years. Earlier, the governor along with his wife Begum Perveen Sarwar paid a visit to Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). They also took a round of the bar’s dispensary. While, LHCBA President Ch Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Syed Sajjad Shah Advocate were also present.

He said Sarwar Foundation will extend full cooperation for provision of medical facilities in the LHCBA dispensary, and effective steps will also be taken to resolve other problems of the lawyers’ community, assuring that he would also talk to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other authorities concerned in this regard.

