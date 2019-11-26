Govt presenting Kashmir issue very effectively at Int’l level

Multan, Nov 26 (KMS): Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has urged opposition parties to avoid any controversial statement on Kashmir issue that could weaken Pakistan’s case at international level.

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir in Multan, he said the government is presenting the Kashmir issue very effectively at international level and striving to resolve it at the earliest. Syed Fakhar Imam said criticism over the policies of government is a democratic right of opposition, but the Kashmir issue is a voice of the nation which should not be damaged. He said due to efforts of the PTI government, the Kashmir issue has been taken up at UN Security Council after fifty four years.

