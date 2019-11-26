India flouting every democratic credential in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, November 26 (KMS): Hurriyat leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the situation is getting worse in occupied Kashmir with each passing day as strict restrictions remain in force under Section 144 in the territory.

Abdul Majid Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad said the occupation authorities are threatening the freedom organisations that if anyone trying to raise his voice against the Indian government, will have to go to Indian jails. He said India, which claims to be the largest democratic country in the world, is flouting all democratic norms and values in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region continue to remain under military siege for more than three months which has led to severe problems including shortage of food and medicines. The Hurriyat leader said the army and police have blocked all sides to harass Kashmiris and people are not allowed to travel for medical treatment. He lamented that the Muslim world and other democratic forces have become silent spectators and they do not feel the pain of Kashmiris. He said that internet and other communication channels in the occupied area are constantly suspended and India is trying to mislead the global community by making false propaganda.

He said that the recent statement of India’s civil society group that visited Kashmir, is a matter of great concern for the international community.

