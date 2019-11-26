India involved in massacre of Kashmiris: Faiz Naqshbandi

Jeddah, November 26 (KMS): APHC AJK leader, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has said that around one million Indian troops are involved in massacre of people in occupied Kashmir in a bid to suppress their struggle to right to self-determination.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said this while addressing Kashmir conference organized at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah. He said that India had been continuing with its policy of military siege and lockdown in occupied Kashmir for around four months, transforming Kashmir into a prison where every Kashmiri has been kept in captivity.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said the presence of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir is a serious threat to regional peace and security. He said that Kashmir was an internationally-recognized dispute and India was violating international law by committing military aggression in the territory.

The APHC AJK leader said that India was targeting Kashmiris with bullets and pellet guns and creating an atmosphere of panic in the area. He said that India had banned political activities to suppress the voices of people in occupied Kashmir while people were not being allowed to offer Friday prayers which was a blatant interference in the religious affairs.

He thanked the OIC’s Contact Group on Kashmir for continuously supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and raising its voice against rights violations in the territory.

Speaking at the conference, APHC AJK leader, Syed Abdullah Gilani, briefed the participants about the current situation in Kashmir.

