Indian army to deploy 210 spike anti-tank missiles in Iok

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian Army is deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control in Kashmir.

The Indian Army has received 240 Spike anti-tank guided missiles and their 12 launchers from Israel on fast-track mode to meet emergency requirements especially along the LoC, the Indian official told media men.

The missiles which are supposed to be mainly used for anti-tank operations can also be quite helpful for destroying hardened shelters or bunkers.

According to sources, Spike anti-tank guided missiles can also be used during night. While 210 Spike anti-tank guided missiles with 12 launchers have been received by the Indian Army for Northern Command headquartered at Udhampur, media reports said.

Like this: Like Loading...