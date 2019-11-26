Indian troops arrest five youth in Sopore

Troops use drones, motor boats in Srinagar operation

Srinagar November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested five youth in Sopore town.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth including Basit, Saqlain Mushtaq, Baber and Jehangir were arrested by police during house raids in different areas of the town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Drabgam Pachaa in Pulwama and Kagas Gund and Dooru in Islamabad districts.

Indian troops during continued violent crackdown operations used drone and motor boats in Soura area of Srinagar city. Indian forces are harassing and terrorizing the people in the area.

A 29-year-old Indian army man identified as Naik Peera Ram died after he slipped and fell into a gorge during patrolling in Keran area of Kupwara district.

