Indian troops martyr three youth in IOK

Several injured during anti-India protests

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, amidst strict lockdown of the territory, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

The troops killed one youth, last night, and two others, this morning, during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district. Two martyrs were identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Irfan Ahmad Rathar. The troops also destroyed one house during the operation.

The killings triggered massive anti-India protest demonstrations across Pulwama district. Several people were injured when the troops used brute force and fired bullets and pellets on the mourners.

Indian police arrested many youth during house raids in different areas of Sopore town. Some of the detainees were identified as Basit, Saqlain Mushtaq, Baber and Jehangir. The troops also conducted a violent crackdown operation in Soura area of Srinagar city. The troops used drones and motor boats during the operation.

Meanwhile, an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continues to grip occupied Kashmir, especially the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on 114th day, today. Businesses remain largely shut, schools and offices wear a deserted look. Prepaid phone, SMS services and internet remain snapped.

As per Indian media, among the 177 politicians arrested in the Kashmir Valley soon after the revocation of Article 370, only one was from the BJP. It reported that as many as 746 persons, arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act, are still behind the bars. While 235 prisoners were shifted to jails in Uttar Pradesh between 5th August and 5th September.

Two people were killed and four others wounded in a grenade blast in Wagoora area of Islamabad district, today. Several people sustained injuries in a similar blast near one of the gates of Kashmir University in Srinagar.

Reports said that the Indian Army was deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control in Kashmir. According to the reports, Indian Army received 210 missiles and 12 launchers from Israel, recently.

APHC AJK leader, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, addressing Kashmir conference at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah said that around one million Indian troops were involved in massacre of people in occupied Kashmir in a bid to suppress their voice for right to self-determination. Another APHC leader, Syed Abdullah Gilani, briefed the participants about the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

