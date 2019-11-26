Indian troops martyr three youth in IOK

Several injured during anti-India protests in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district.

Several people were injured when Indian troops used brute force and fired bullets and pellets on mourners in different areas of Pulwama. The killings triggered massive anti-India protests across the district. More details are awaited.

Like this: Like Loading...