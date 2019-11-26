JKPPFM calls for settlement of Kashmir dispute through talks

Jammu, November 26 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement has called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through talks.

JKPPFM Chairman Advocate Qazi Irshad in a statement issued after a party meeting in Jammu said that the participants called for an end to the ongoing military lockdown and ban on telephone and internet in Jammu and Kashmir. Qazi Irshad said that the Indian army was massively violating the rights of Kashmiri people.

The party appealed to the international community to pressure India to stop the Indian atrocities in the territory and give the people the right to live with dignity. Qazi Irshad said that for the sake of converting the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority, India abrogated Articles 370 and 35A to pave the way for settlement of non-locals in the territory. He called upon the United Nations to prevent India from doing it and warned that the Indian move would have dire consequences.

At the end of the party meeting, special prayers were held for November 6th martyrs of Jammu and other martyrs of Kashmir.

