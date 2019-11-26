Two killed, several injured in two separate blasts in IOK

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two people were killed and several others injured in two grenade blasts in Islamabad and Srinagar, today.

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area of Islamabad when a government function was taking place, killing two people and injuring four others, a police official said.

Over half a dozen people sustained injuries when a grenade exploded near one of the gates of Kashmir University in Srinagar.

Soon after the incidents, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the areas and launched searches.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old youth was injured after an explosive substance he was fiddling with went off in the premises of a private school in Pampore town of Pulwama district.

