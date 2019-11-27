“India cannot suppress Kashmiris through military might’

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, social activist, Sajjad Hussain Kargili, has said that India is mistaken if it believes that it will be able to suppress the Kashmiris through its over 900,000 troops deployed in the territory.

Sajjad Kargili in an interview in Srinagar urged the Indian government to immediately release all illegally detained Kashmiri leaders and youth.

He said if India says that Kashmiris are happy over the conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory then this happiness should be seen on the ground. He said that democracy should be restored in occupied Kashmir and the basic rights of Kashmiris should be given to them.

Sajjad Kargili, who bolongs to Kargil, deplored India is pushing the people of occupied Kashmir to the wall.

