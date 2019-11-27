Indian SC reserves verdict on petitions against restrictions in IOK

New Delhi, November 27 (KMS): The Indian Supreme Court, today, reserved the judgment on a batch of petitions challenging restrictions imposed on communication, media and telephone services in occupied Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of the special status of the territory on August 5.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and B R Gavai heard the petitions filed by various petitioners including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin and others.

The petitioners submitted that the restrictions have virtually paralyzed the lives of 7 million people; their daily lives have been impacted, adding that education, medical care, business, agriculture, tourism etc, have taken a bad hit due to the lockdown of the territory. Advocate Vrinda Grover (for Bhasin), Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal (for Azad), Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran (for Mubeen), Senior Advocates Huzefa Ahmadi and Dushyant Dave (for intervenors) submitted arguments for petitioners.

On the other hand, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ramana, is scheduled to hear on December 3 the petitions challenging the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status and dividing it into Union Territories.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his arguments, today, during hearing on the petitions called the Indian forces deployed in occupied Kashmir as “mischief-makers”. He told the court that seven million people have been confined to their homes in Kashmir in the name of national security.

“You can take people into custody. You can say Section 144 is imposed. But you cannot take 7 million people into custody in the name of the national security,” said Sibal. “You can confine troublemakers, not people,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...