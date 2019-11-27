India’s ED takes possession of IOK businessman’s assets

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of assets worth over six crores in connection with a false case against noted Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali.

The agency said, these properties are in the form of land parcels and located in two villages of Budgam district. The assets are in the name of Watali and his family, it added.

The ED had attached these properties in April this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Presently, Watali is lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail in connection with a fake case registered against him by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

