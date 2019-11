Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of two Kashmiri youths who were martyred by Indian troops in Drabgam area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

The funeral of Irfan Ahmed Rathir was offered at his hometown in Chikura area of Pulwama while Irfan Ahmed Sheikh’s funeral was held in Tahab Pulwama.

The martyred youth were laid to rest amid pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

