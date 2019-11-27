World’s silence over Indian brutalities in IOK deplored

Islamabad, November 27 (KMS): Hurriyat-AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, has said that the Kashmiris have been rendering unparalleled sacrifices since 1947 for the completion of Pakistan and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

Abdul Hameed Lone addressing a seminar at Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan said that creation of Pakistan was aimed at securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. He said that being a Muslim majority territory, Jammu and Kashmir was part and parcel of Pakistan.

Hurriyat leader deplored that the people of occupied Kashmir had been kept under military siege by India for the past 115 days but the world community had maintained a criminal silence over the matter. He pointed out that Narendra Modi and his colleagues have made the life of the people of the occupied territory a hell.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that more than 15,000 Kashmiris were imprisoned in Indian jails. He said that the incidents of sexual abuse against the Kashmiri women were on the rise and India was using the rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle.

He urged the international community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and impress upon it to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...