Indian diplomat’s Israeli model for IOK remarks evoke criticism

'Indian officials stating their agenda of a settler-colonial state'

Islamabad, November 28 (KMS): The recent assertion of an Indian diplomat in New York in which he said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government will build settlements on Israeli model to ensure the colonization of Hindu population in occupied Kashmir has evoked strong criticism.

India’s Consul General in New York City, Sandeep Chakravorty, in a video making rounds on social media while referring to the illegal settlements implemented by Israel to occupy Palestine said, “I don’t know why we don’t follow it. It has happened in the Middle East. If the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it.” Chakravorty was addressing a gathering of Kashmiri Hindus known as Pandits.

Mona Bhan, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Syracuse University in the US, in an interview said that the video was chilling. “It tries to recreate an idyllic home for Kashmiri Pandits based on ugly and violent exclusions,” she said.

Bhan, herself a Kashmiri Pandit, said the narratives about her community’s suffering have been “instrumentalised as a justification” for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. “It will, unfortunately, mean that if Pandits do return at all, they will return as settlers. There can be no justification for an ethical return that does not affirm and acknowledge Kashmir’s plural cultures and histories,” she said.

Kashmiri novelist and journalist, Mirza Waheed, said that it was simply outrageous that a senior Indian diplomat was allowed to express such offensive and extremist views. “One wonders whether the Indian state has outsourced parts of its home and foreign policy to private gatherings where a high-ranking official feels free to essentially call for the expropriation of Kashmiris,” he said.

Mirza Waheed said that the comparison with Israel cannot have any other meaning but an endorsement of a settler-colonial project. “The diplomat, who clearly supports the idea that Kashmiri Muslim identity should be erased to solve the historic Kashmir conflict, should have caused international embarrassment for India,” he said.

Mirza Waheed said that the Kashmiri Pandits’ right to return to their homes in Kashmir is an inalienable right. “I am not sure they would want to return and live in barricaded ghettos. A proper return would be to see and meet them in their old mohallas and villages,” he said. “I don’t know of any Kashmiri Muslim who opposes the return of Pandits,” he added.

According to Mohammad Junaid, an Assistant Professor at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, the remarks of Sandeep Chakravorty “reflect a new brazenness with which Indian officials are stating their agenda of a settler-colonial state and forced demographic change in Kashmir.”

Hilal Mir, a journalist based in occupied Kashmir, said that the Indian Consul-General’s remarks have only validated the fears of Kashmiri Muslims that the real intent behind abrogation of special legislations was not development, but changing demographics.”

Narendra Modi-led Hindu nationalist government in New Delhi on August 5 stripped Kashmir of its special status, which had been guaranteed under Article 370 of the Indian constitution, and divided it into two union territories. The Modi government apparently intends to settle Hindu extremists and RSS members in the garb of resettling the 200,000-300,000 Kashmiri Pandits who fled the territory after 1989. Earlier this year, the BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav, said that the Indian government intended to construct Hindu settlements in the occupied territory.

