Indian diplomat’s statement draws flak

Life remains badly hit on 116th day in IOK

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, organizations and civil society members have strongly condemned the recent assertions made by an Indian diplomat in New York in which he said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government would build Hindu settlements on Israeli model in the territory.

Hurriyat organizations including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Tehreek-Wahdat-e-Islami, Peoples League and Young Men’s League in their separate statements in Srinagar maintained that the move was aimed at changing the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir, which could not be acceptable to the Kashmiri people. They said that the assertions are in blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. The organisations vowed to resist the Indian government’s designs, tooth and nail adding that the diplomat should have not been allowed to express such offensive and extremist views on the US soil. They pointed out that the remarks of Sandeep Chakravorty reflect a new brazenness with which Indian officials are stating their agenda of a settler-colonial state and forced demographic change in Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning here that India’s Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, addressing a gathering in the city had said that if Israel could make Jewish settlements in Palestine why India could not do so in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, life remains badly hit in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu in the face of continued military lockdown on the 116th straight day, today. The residents continue to live in an atmosphere of fear due to deployment of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops in every nook and corner. Suspension of prepaid mobile, SMS and internet services has aggravated the miseries of the Kashmiri people. The closure of shops and business establishments and low attendance in educational institutions belie India’s claim of normalcy.

Indian forces have launched massive cordon and search operations in all districts of Kashmir. Reports said that commandos of Indian army, Navy and Air Force are particularly taking part in the operations.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, Khalida Shah in a media interview in Srinagar said that the Indian government and its agencies were behind the present situation in the territory. Khalida Shah who is also sister of former puppet Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, maintained that whosoever would compromise on Kashmir’s special status would be considered as a traitor.

On the other hand, Sweden while expressing concern over the continued lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir has urged India to lift the restrictions in the territory. Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, who will be part of the delegation accompanying King and Queen on a state visit to India in December, told the Swedish Parliament that the country didn’t want any escalation of the situation in Kashmir and that any long-term political solution must involve Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...