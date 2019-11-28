Indian govt behind present situation in Kashmir: Khalida Shah

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, Khalida Shah has said that the Indian government and its agencies are behind the present situation in the territory.

Khalida Shah, 84, who is also sister of former puppet Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, in a media interview in Srinagar said that they didn’t want to come out by signing any bonds. “I have told them to keep us locked up for whatever time they want to or wherever they want us, but we are not among those who will sign bonds for our release,” she added.

To a question she said, “We have heard that the authorities are trying to buy some people and create a political front. It’s another question who will be the Bakhshi Ghulam Mohammad (Bakhshi, a close aide to Sheikh Abdullah, took over in 1953, with help from Delhi) among them. They are in search of people whom they will make stand for an election. But that will not work. These elections will have no credibility, Khalida Shah maintained.

She said that she would not participate in such an election. She said, “First and foremost, we want the restoration of Article 370 in its original shape and structure. Only then can we think participating in elections.”

To a query she said, whoever advocates a position like 371 will be considered as a traitor in Kashmir. “Our demand is 370. Article 370 back in its original form and shape, without any change. And I am hopeful, Inshallah, we will get it”, she added.

She said, what happened on August 5 concerns each and every Kashmiri. “Every Kashmiri leader, wherever he or she is, should think of uniting. That includes Hurriyat camp as well. When a storm comes, it doesn’t discriminate. And as we see, it has already hit each one of us”, she maintained.

To another query Khalida Shah said some people celebrating in Jammu’s Raghunath Bazaar or some market in Ladakh is not the voice of the entire region. In reality, those two spots don’t matter. You have to look at the region as a whole. In Jammu, people are worried that their land will be snatched away because nobody has the courage to settle in Kashmir. For Jammuites, the calamity is certain, she argues.

