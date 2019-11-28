Lockdown continues, life remains badly hit on 116th day in IOK

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the life remains badly hit in the territory particularly in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu due to continued military lockdown on 116th straight day, today.

The residents continue to live in an atmosphere of fear due to deployment of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops in every nook and corner. The residents are constantly facing hardships owing to imposition of section 144 and suspension of prepaid mobile, SMS and internet services.

He people are showing their resentment against the Indian occupation by observing civil disobedience. As part of this movement shops and business establishments are mostly shut while attendance in educational institutions and offices is very thin.

