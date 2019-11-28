Pakistan condemns Indian Diplomat’s Statement

‘Shows India’s fascist mindset’: PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, November 28 (KMS): Pakistan government has expressed outrage over comments by India’s Consul General in New York in which he suggested that India should build Hindu settlements in Kashmir like those constructed by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

The Indian Consul General, Sandeep Chakravorty at an event attended by Kashmiri Hindus (known as Pandits) in New York said, “It has happened in the Middle East. If the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it.”

Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in a tweet said that the statement of Indian diplomat “Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt’s RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJ&K for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent because of their trading interests”.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, in an interview said that these remarks were shocking but not surprising at all. “It has been apparent all-along that encouraged by the international community’s inability or unwillingness to address the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, India is now following the same colonial strategy,” he said.

Ambassador Qazi said that both India and Israel were committing flagrant violations of international law in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, including by taking unilateral actions to change the status of the occupied territories and their demographic composition. “The silence of the international community will only further encourage India’s colonial hubris,” Qazi said.

“The Kashmiris and the Palestinians, unfortunately, face the same predicament,” he deplored.

