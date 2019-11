Jammu, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, members of the Deeing panchayat in the Seri block of Rajouri district boycotted the second phase of ‘Back to Village’ programme.

The panchayat members included Ramesh Chander, Ram Parkash, Ranjeet Singh, Nishel Devi, Jatinder Kumar and Sunita Kumari, all ward members (panches) said that nothing had been done to mitigate their problems raised during the first phase held in June.

