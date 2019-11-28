PM Imran slams ‘powerful countries’ for remaining silent on occupied Kashmir crisis

Islamabad, Nov 28 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised ‘powerful countries’ for remaining silent to protect their trading interests with India and not urging India to end the inhumane human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

“Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt’s RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJK for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent because of their trading interests,” he tweeted.

The lockdown in occupied Kashmir has entered its 115th day. Indian armed forces have forcibly imposed curfew-like restrictions in the occupied valley and subjected the innocent people of occupied Kashmir to brutality.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran had called out the Indian government for illegally annexing occupied Kashmir and urged world leaders to stop appeasing Modi.

