Sweden calls for lifting of restrictions in occupied Kashmir

Stockholm, November 28 (KMS): Sweden has expressed concern over the continued lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir and urged India to lift the restrictions in the territory.

The Foreign Minister of Sweden, Ann Linde, who will be part of the delegation accompanying King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on a state visit to India during December 1-6, told the Swedish Parliament that the country didn’t want any escalation of the situation in Kashmir and that any long-term political solution must involve Kashmiri people.

Answering a question in the Parliament, she described the situation in Kashmir as worrying and said, Sweden and the European Union (EU) support a political solution through contacts between India and Pakistan.

She said: “We emphasize the importance of respect for human rights, that an escalation of the situation in Kashmir is avoided and that a long-term political solution to the situation must involve Kashmir’s inhabitants. Dialogue between India and Pakistan is crucial.”

Sweden and the EU also urge the Indian government to lift the restrictions in Kashmir as it is crucial to restore free movement and communications opportunities”, she said.

Swedish ambassador, Klas Molin said in an interview his country and the EU have a principled view on Kashmir. “We know it’s long-standing, it goes back decades and I think we also have said consistently that because it is historically bilateral in nature, it can only be solved reasonably through negotiations and discussions between the two concerned parties, India and Pakistan.”

Molin also said diplomats should be allowed to visit Kashmir to assess the situation for themselves. “I think it’s in the nature of the beast that is the curious diplomat to travel in the country of assignment. So I would personally love to visit Kashmir for all kinds of reasons and engage as we do in other parts of India with the population, with politicians and civil society,” he said.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel and Finland Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto said during their visits to New Delhi the situation in Kashmir is not sustainable. They too called for lifting of restrictions imposed after the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Like this: Like Loading...