Hindu settlements in IOK not acceptable: Punjab Governor

Lahore, Nov 29 (KMS): Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said that Indian plan to create Hindu settlements in occupied Kashmir on the pattern of Israel will tantamount to be a suicide attack on regional peace.

It will become difficult to avert war in the region, if United Nations (UN) and other international institutions do not take notice of this shameful plan of India, said Sarwar in a tweet and talking to PTI MPA Ch Shahbaz and Latter-day Saint Charity’s delegation led by its Chairman Imran Taj and others, who called on him here at Governor House.

The governor said the Indian Consul General Sundeep Chakarwarti has exposed the Indian plan of creating Hindu settlements in occupied Kashmir, which is in no way acceptable since it is a conspiracy to turn the Kashmiris’ majority into minority. He called upon the UN and other international organisations to take strict notice of this Indian plan. Pakistan always stood with people of Kashmir and every sacrifice will be rendered for the freedom of Kashmiris, he said.

