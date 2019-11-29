Hurriyat activist shifted to Srinagar Central Jail

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have shifted the illegally detained Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmed, to Central Jail in Srinagar.

The police had arrested Bashir Ahmed, who presently was residing at Bagh-e-Mehtab area, on last Sunday on the charges of organizing a protest rally on August 8, 2019, in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar against the repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

Dozens of people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops on protesters during the rally. The video clips of the said protest rally had gone viral amid communications and internet clampdown in the occupied Kashmir territory.

A police official told media that Bashir Ahmed who was arrested a few days ago was sent to Srinagar Central Jail after a formal case was registered against him.

