‘Internet suspension troubling all sections of society in IOK’

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has said that the suspension of the Internet services is troubling all sections of the society in the territory.

The KEG in a meeting held in Srinagar said, it has been more than three months and the Internet services still remain suspended in the territory, troubling all sections of the society particularly the local media.

The KEG members said that it was not the media only that was facing the brunt of the Internet blockade but other sections of the society too were suffering.

They urged the authorities to restore at least broadband services to media houses, educational and health institutions and business community.

The meeting observed that the publication of local newspapers was becoming increasingly impossible in the absence of Internet services.

“Despite all odds, the local newspaper organizations ensured that their newspapers hit the stands every morning and tried to share, whatever information they could gather despite information blockade, with their readers. But it is now becoming too difficult as the communications situation is not improving a bit,” the KEG members said, adding, “Newspapers cannot continue their publication exclusively depending on a few Internet facilitated systems of the Information Department.”

“For smooth functioning of the newspapers, collection and dissemination of information, KEG asks the authorities to restore at least broadband Internet services to registered newspapers,” the KEG members demanded.

