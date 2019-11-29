JKLF holds anti-India demonstration in Islamabad

‘India plans to eliminate Yasin Malik, other Hurriyat leaders’

Islamabad, November 29 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, today, held a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad against the continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir and illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Central leaders of JKLF, Hafiz Mohammad Anwar Samavi, Khawaja Saifuddin and Saleem Haroon led the demonstration while other leaders and activists of the organization as well as leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris and a large number of members of the society participated in it.

The protesters shouted slogans in favour of Kashmir liberation, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other illegally detained leaders.

Speakers on the occasion said that India had made a plan to eliminate Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other Hurriyat leaders. They said that after August 5, Indian forces arrested thousands of Kashmiris including a large number of children. They said that thirty years old false cases had been opened against Mohammad Yasin Malik, which was highly condemnable. They demanded immediate release of Mohammad Yasin Malik and other leaders.

The speakers strongly condemned the continued lockdown, restrictions and other human rights violations in the occupied territory and reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

The speakers included Khawaja Manzoor Ahmed Chishti, Khursheed Mirza, Sardar Mohammad Afzal Beg, ShahJahan Arshad, Sardar Jamshed, Sardar Anwar Advocate, Sardar Tariq, Saleem Abbasi, Sardar Qadeer Khan, Shabana Advocate and Zuni Shah

They said that the JKLF Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders were facing the Indian repression in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The JKLF spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, said that demonstrations would be held in different countries of the world as part of the campaign for the release of Yasin Malik and Hurriyat leaders and end to the lockdown in occupied Kashmir. He said that during this campaign, letters would be written to the UN General Secretary, human rights bodies and heads of important countries to inform them about the plight of the Kashmiri detainees.

