NC MPs stage protest in Lok Sabha over Abdullah’s detention

New Delhi, November 29 (KMS): Two members of Indian Parliament from occupied Kashmir belonging to National Conference (NC) protested in Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, against the detention of their party chief Farooq Abdullah, who is an MP from Srinagar.

The two MPs, Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone, came to the first row of opposition benches to lodge their protest against the continuous detention of former puppet Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah. However, the Speaker ignored their protests and continued with the proceedings of the House. The two MPs then staged a walk out as a mark of protest.

Farooq Abdullah and two other former puppet chief ministers of the occupied territory, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been under detention since August 5 when India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under lockdown. Farooq Abdullah was later booked under black law, Public Safety Act.

On the other hand, two NC leaders, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Sheikh Ashfaq Jabbar, were admitted to a hospital after they complained of heart pain while Deputy Mayor of Srinagar, Sheikh Imran, was sent back to Sub-Jail after medical checkup.

