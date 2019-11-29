OIC body strongly condemns continued HR abuses in IOK

Jeddah, November 29 (KMS): The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the continued human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The Commission during its 16th session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, deplored that the Indian government, in an attempt to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination, had resorted to relentless political, economic and communications blockade in the occupied territory. The Commission said that since 5th of August, this year, the Indian government had deployed hundreds of thousands of troops to prevent demonstrations against its illegal measures which had practically turned occupied Kashmir into the biggest open prison in the world.

It maintained that the India’s move to abrogate Kashmir’s special status and divide it into two union territories was illegal as it was aimed at changing the demographic composition of Kashmir. It strongly condemned the continued use of pellet guns, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings and targeting of Kashmiri religious and political leadership.

The Commission stressed that the systemic human rights violations had a well-defined pattern that tantamount to ethnic cleansing and genocide of Kashmiris. It reiterated its endorsement of the recommendation of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to establish a Commission of Inquiry under the UN auspices to comprehensively investigate all the human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The OIC Member States highlighted that Kashmir remained one of the oldest unresolved disputes at the UN and OIC agendas, final settlement of which had to be made in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

The Commission urged the UN and the international community to put pressure on India to immediately end its atrocities in occupied and restore all fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

